Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020

Video Credit: Yahoo Style - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.

The annual two day sale features a selection of great spotlight deals across Amazon, which run for either 24 hours or 48 hours.

Huge discounts are available on a broad variety of departments, including home, fashion, beauty and tech.

Plus, major brands are often reduced in price, such as Rayban, Tommy Hilfiger, Apple and Philips.

In order to shop the sale, you have to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 per month, or £79 per year, for UK customers.

However, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial if you just want to make the most of the Prime Day deals.


