Thousands join traditional bull running despite COVID Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 01:05s - Published 2 minutes ago Thousands join traditional bull running despite COVID This is the moment that thousands people participate in a bull running event in Nicaragua, despite COVID-19.The event was attended by inhabitants of the city of Masaya, capital of the department of Masaya in the country of Nicaragua, located in Central America, when the traditional festivities took place on Tuesday, 29 September.Masaya is a town with indigenous roots and famous for its independence and folklore.In the video, it can be seen how people participate in the festivities of Saint Jerome, chasing and challenging the beasts.It can also be seen how they shout at the animals and hit them with their hands or sticks.Kids can also be seen having fun, taking part in the dangerous activity.But many people also noted that the masses celebrated the saint festivities, without taking precautions, nor showing any fear of COVID-19.The Masaya festivities, with more than 100,000 inhabitants participating, last until October.They include equestrian parades, folk dances and the "Aguizotes" festival, in which inhabitants revive myths and legends of terror. 0

