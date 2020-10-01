Drunk senator in Paraguay dances with a pistol on the table

This is the moment a very liberal senator of Paraguay, Zulma Gomez, is seen dancing drunk and with weapons during COVID-19 confinement.The footage was shot in Paraguay located in the centre of South America on the 27th of September, at dawn.Zulma Gomez, 59, dances fluidly, while on the table, a bottle of beer can be seen as well as a gun and a knife.A wasted man, whose identity is unconfirmed says “Happy Christmas” to the senator.At one moment the camera flips and Gomez is seen touching her nose.At the end of the video the man recording says “Happy Christmas in October”, he then corrects himself and realizes it is “September”.Zulma Ramona Gomez Caceres belongs to the Liberal Radical Authentic Party (PLRA).

She is also a certified doctor.