Man shoots man in Brooklyn during vigil
A man is wanted following a shooting at a vigil in Brooklyn, NY.Shocking CCTV images show the man approach the group at Bedford-Stuyvesant and open fire with a handgun, shooting a man in the back while they were praying on Wednesday 23rd September.The 34-year-old victim suffered multiple shots to his right arm and chest during the 9:30 pm attack at Gates Avenue near Tompkins Avenue.He was taken to hospital and is believed to be in a stable condition.The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.The NYPD has launched an investigation.