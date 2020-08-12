Man shoots man in Brooklyn during vigil Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Man shoots man in Brooklyn during vigil A man is wanted following a shooting at a vigil in Brooklyn, NY.Shocking CCTV images show the man approach the group at Bedford-Stuyvesant and open fire with a handgun, shooting a man in the back while they were praying on Wednesday 23rd September.The 34-year-old victim suffered multiple shots to his right arm and chest during the 9:30 pm attack at Gates Avenue near Tompkins Avenue.He was taken to hospital and is believed to be in a stable condition.The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.The NYPD has launched an investigation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Police: Man On Bike Shoots Uber Driver In Stomach In Coney Island



An Uber driver in Brooklyn was shot by a man on a bike Friday night. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published on August 23, 2020 Vigil For Man Caught In Crossfire At Brooklyn Park



A vigil was held last night for a grandfather struck and killed by a stray bullet while playing handball at a park in Crown Heights. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published on August 12, 2020

