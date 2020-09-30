India concerned over disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on October 01 has stated that India is concerned over disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan."We have seen disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
India is concerned over this situation which threatened regional peace and security.
We reiterate the need for the sides to seize hostility immediately," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of MEA.
While reacting on government's action against Amnesty International (global human right organization), Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. Non Government Organizations (NGOs) are expected to adhere to all our laws. Just as they would in other countries including United States and European Union. We expect other governments will not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," said spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava. Amnesty said its bank accounts had been frozen and it had been forced to lay off staff in the country and suspend all its campaign and research work.MEA also reacted on Rohingya refugee crisis, Srivastava said that "the progress in Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) was discussed" with Myanmar in the light of recent Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) talks and with Bangladesh on the same issue. India signed a development programme for Rakhine State in Myanmar in late 2017 which was designed to assist the Myanmar government in Rakhine State to build housing infrastructure for displaced Rohingyas.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed Pakistan over remark on Babri Masjid verdict. "India is a mature democracy where government and people abide by courts' verdicts. It may be difficult for a system with a coercive apparatus where people and courts can be silenced at will of establishment to understand such democratic ethos," said Spokesperson of MEA, Anurag Srivastava while addressing a virtual conference.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), talked about agenda of QUAD or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The agenda will broadly focus on post COVID-19 international order as well as a need for coordinating responses to the challenges of the pandemic. They are expected to collectively reaffirm the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.""EAM S Jaishankar will visit Japan from 6-7 October 2020. The second meeting of the India-Australia-Japan-US ministerial will be held on October 6 during this visit. In this meeting, foreign ministers of respective countries will be participating," Anurag Srivastava added. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India.