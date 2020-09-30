Global  
 

India concerned over disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on October 01 has stated that India is concerned over disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan."We have seen disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

India is concerned over this situation which threatened regional peace and security.

We reiterate the need for the sides to seize hostility immediately," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of MEA.


