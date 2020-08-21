Global  
 

California couple recalls ‘wall of fire,’ exploding trees as they escaped Glass Fire

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Awakened by smoke and surrounded by flames, a St.

Helena couple said they rushed out of their home early Monday morning, barely escaping the Glass Fire.


