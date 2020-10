Hundreds, some with Tampa Bay ties, facing federal charges in massive healthcare fraud bust



Hundreds of people – several with Tampa Bay ties – are facing federal charges following a nationwide healthcare fraud bust. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:41 Published 5 days ago

Medicare's Open Enrollment Period is on the Horizon



In just a couple weeks, Medicare's Open Enrollment Period will kick off, and eligible participants will be able to examine their current plans and make changes if desired. But if you're one of the tens.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:22 Published 5 days ago