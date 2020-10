SNP MP Margaret Ferrier delivered a four-minute speech to the Commons chamberon Monday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. She has been criticised aftertesting positive for the virus the same night before returning to her Scottishhome via train on Tuesday morning.

SNP MP Margaret Ferrier 'very sorry' for attending Commons before positive Covid-19 test result

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row The SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a liar as the pair clashed overthe Government's plan to revisit the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Single nucleotide position in genomic DNA at which different sequence alternatives exist

Single-nucleotide polymorphism Single nucleotide position in genomic DNA at which different sequence alternatives exist