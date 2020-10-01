Hathras gang-rape case: 'Not allowed to meet victim's family,' says Lawyer Seema Kushwaha Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published 10 minutes ago Hathras gang-rape case: 'Not allowed to meet victim's family,' says Lawyer Seema Kushwaha Seema Kushwaha, senior lawyer claimed that she was not allowed to meet Hathras victim's family after administration said it'll affect law and order situation. "The family (of alleged gang-raped victim) has called me to Hathras as they want me to stand as their legal counsel. I'm not being allowed to meet them as administration says it'll affect law and order situation," claimed Seema Kushwaha. 0

Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India Congress workers hit roads across country over Hathras horror



Youth Congress workers held a protest near Shastri Bhawan over the incident of alleged gang-rape of a woman in Hathras. They were later detained by police. Meanwhile, Congress workers also took out a candlelight march near India Gate against the alleged gang-rape. Congress workers also held protest in Chennai over the same issue. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published now Hathras DM rubbishes negative rumours about his interaction with victim's family



Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar met with Hathras victim's family and denied all negative rumours. He informed that family's apprehension is that the convict must be punished and be hanged to death. "I met with 6 family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are at rife about my interactions with them. Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court," said PK Laxkar, District Magistrate, Hathras. "The media is not being allowed to access the site of the incident because the investigation of a crime scene requires privacy. The SIT was there all day today. There is no 'special' reason why the media isn't being allowed," he further added. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published now



