Hathras gang-rape case: 'Not allowed to meet victim's family,' says Lawyer Seema Kushwaha
Hathras gang-rape case: 'Not allowed to meet victim's family,' says Lawyer Seema Kushwaha
Seema Kushwaha, senior lawyer claimed that she was not allowed to meet Hathras victim's family after administration said it'll affect law and order situation.
"The family (of alleged gang-raped victim) has called me to Hathras as they want me to stand as their legal counsel.
I'm not being allowed to meet them as administration says it'll affect law and order situation," claimed Seema Kushwaha.