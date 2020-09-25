Global  
 

Gov Murphy: I Don't Expect NJ Shut Down Again

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:27s - Published
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy On COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘We’re Going To Have Our Own Process’

Murphy also announced he's extending the public health emergency by another 30 days.
CBS 2 - Published

New Jersey Lawmakers Approve Bill Banning Paper Bags at Supermarkets

New Jersey could be the first state to ban single-use paper bags at supermarkets if Gov. Phil Murphy...
Newsmax - Published

Gov. Murphy Signs Law Exempting Military Combat Pay From New Jersey Income Tax

Federal law already exempts combat pay from income tax, but the New Jersey law means pay that...
CBS 2 - Published


NJ Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Plan [Video]

NJ Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Plan

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a $32.7 billion budget plan Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:58Published
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Taxing Millionaires, Businesses [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget Taxing Millionaires, Businesses

It sends billions of dollars to the state’s school districts and millions to transit, makes a nearly $5 billion public pension payment, and sets aside more than $2 billion in a rainy day fund. Katie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
New Jersey Secures More Than 2 Million Coronavirus Rapid Tests [Video]

New Jersey Secures More Than 2 Million Coronavirus Rapid Tests

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement during Monday's press conference.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published