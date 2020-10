'Dembele an incredible player if fit' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:06s - Published 32 seconds ago 'Dembele an incredible player if fit' Speaking on The Transfer Show, Kaveh Solhekol believes Ousmane Dembele would make an excellent addition to Manchester United's squad, if he can stay fit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this