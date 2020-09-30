Global  
 

Westlake Village Mourns Loss Of 2 Brothers

Video Credit: CBS2 LA
The suspect in the crash, Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder Rebecca Grossman, has been released after posting $2 million bail.

Kara Finnstrom reports.


