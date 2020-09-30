Westlake Village Mourns Loss Of 2 Brothers

Vigil Held For 2 Brothers Killed In Westlake Village Crash



The boys were identified as 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 9-year-old Jake Iskander. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:15 Published 14 hours ago

2nd Boy Dies After Being Struck By Car In Westlake Village



A 57-year-old woman has been arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:17 Published 1 day ago