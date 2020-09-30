Westlake Village Mourns Loss Of 2 Brothers
The suspect in the crash, Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder Rebecca Grossman, has been released after posting $2 million bail.
Kara Finnstrom reports.
Vigil Held For 2 Brothers Killed In Westlake Village CrashThe boys were identified as 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 9-year-old Jake Iskander.
2nd Boy Dies After Being Struck By Car In Westlake VillageA 57-year-old woman has been arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter. Tina Patel reports.
Boy Killed, Second Injured By Suspected Street Racer In Westlake VillageOne boy was killed and a second boy was injured Tuesday night in Westlake Village after they were struck by a car suspected of street racing. Tina Patel reports.