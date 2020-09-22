'Arsenal working to fund transfers'
Dharmesh Sheth reports that Arsenal are actively seeking to offload players in order to help fund deals for potential incomings at the Emirates.
'Torreira key to Partey, Aouar moves'The Good Morning Transfers team discuss Arsenal's interest in midfielders Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar with Lucas Torreira's departure 'key' in any potential deal.
'Ozil's high wages makes exit difficult'The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal after he was left out of a fourth successive matchday squad.
Torreira out, Partey in?The Good Morning Transfers team discuss the latest Arsenal transfer developments involving Lucas Torreira and Thomas Partey.