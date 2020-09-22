Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Arsenal working to fund transfers'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:14s - Published
'Arsenal working to fund transfers'

'Arsenal working to fund transfers'

Dharmesh Sheth reports that Arsenal are actively seeking to offload players in order to help fund deals for potential incomings at the Emirates.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal transfers rumours as Houssem Aouar message received from Lyon

Arsenal transfers rumours as Houssem Aouar message received from Lyon Latest Arsenal transfer rumours as  the club look to sell Lucas Torreira to make way for either...
Football.london - Published

Lucas Torreira clause proving key part of Arsenal's Aouar and Partey transfers

Lucas Torreira clause proving key part of Arsenal's Aouar and Partey transfers Arsenal are pushing to secure transfers for Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey this summer as they look...
Daily Star - Published

Aouar in, Partey deal, Torreira exit - Arsenal transfer Q&A live

Aouar in, Partey deal, Torreira exit - Arsenal transfer Q&A live After the launch of our new Q&A format, here's another opportunity to ask our reporter about all...
Football.london - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Torreira key to Partey, Aouar moves' [Video]

'Torreira key to Partey, Aouar moves'

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss Arsenal's interest in midfielders Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar with Lucas Torreira's departure 'key' in any potential deal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:06Published
'Ozil's high wages makes exit difficult' [Video]

'Ozil's high wages makes exit difficult'

The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal after he was left out of a fourth successive matchday squad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:00Published
Torreira out, Partey in? [Video]

Torreira out, Partey in?

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss the latest Arsenal transfer developments involving Lucas Torreira and Thomas Partey.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:00Published