‘Real Men Wear Pink’ kick-off for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is time for the real men who wear pink to step up and raise money for a great cause.

- another event takes place this- saturday at edgewater mall, - as luminary bags will be- available for $10.- the bags will represent those - who have lost their battle to - cancer and honor breast cancer- survivors as- well.

- real men wear pink ambassador - john mccarty tells news 25- breast cancer hits close to - home, and he knows every- single donation counts.

- - - - - "my grandmother lost her fight- with breast - cancer when i was in college.

- and to watch her go through - that, it hurt.

It was rough.

An- that was one of the reasons i - joined real men wear pink..

Its- - - - because she did not win her - battle with cancer, but if we - can help someone win their- battle, it will be- worth it."- every dollar raised helps the - american cancer society save- lives from breast cancer throug- early detection and - prevention, innovative breast - cancer research, and- patient support.- to donate, volunteer, or find - other ways to get involved, - visit the website listed on you- screen.

- the candidates' goal in south - mississippi is to raise - $150,000.

