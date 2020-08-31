The 10 most-liked TikToks of all time Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 day ago The 10 most-liked TikToks of all time The most-liked TikToks have one thing in common: They’re all fun. .So if you like science, choreography, Cardi B and/or The Rock, this list of the most-liked TikToks of all time might be the perfect pick-me-up.10. David Dobrik’s elephant toothpaste experiment — 18.1M likes.9. Nich Uhas’ elephant toothpaste experiment with David Dobrik — 18.7M likes.8. JustMaiko dancing on an escalator — 19M likes.7. Charli D’Amelio dancing with her parents — 20.1M likes.6. The Rock and Kevin Hart celebrating Christmas — 20.9M likes.5. Addison Rae doing the ‘WAP’ dance — 21.5M likes.4. The Rock and Kevin Hart’s best friend check — 22.3M likes.3. Kison Kee slipping with milk — 23.7M likes.2. JustMaiko dancing on an escalator again — 25.5M likes.1. Bella Poarch dancing to “M to the B” — 36.6M likes 0

