The 10 most-liked TikToks of all time

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published
The most-liked TikToks have one thing in common: They’re all fun.

.So if you like science, choreography, Cardi B and/or The Rock, this list of the most-liked TikToks of all time might be the perfect pick-me-up.10.

David Dobrik’s elephant toothpaste experiment — 18.1M likes.9.

Nich Uhas’ elephant toothpaste experiment with David Dobrik — 18.7M likes.8.

JustMaiko dancing on an escalator — 19M likes.7.

Charli D’Amelio dancing with her parents — 20.1M likes.6.

The Rock and Kevin Hart celebrating Christmas — 20.9M likes.5.

Addison Rae doing the ‘WAP’ dance — 21.5M likes.4.

The Rock and Kevin Hart’s best friend check — 22.3M likes.3.

Kison Kee slipping with milk — 23.7M likes.2.

JustMaiko dancing on an escalator again — 25.5M likes.1.

Bella Poarch dancing to “M to the B” — 36.6M likes


