The 10 most-liked TikToks of all time
The most-liked TikToks have one thing in common: They’re all fun.
.So if you like science, choreography, Cardi B and/or The Rock, this list of the most-liked TikToks of all time might be the perfect pick-me-up.10.
David Dobrik’s elephant toothpaste experiment — 18.1M likes.9.
Nich Uhas’ elephant toothpaste experiment with David Dobrik — 18.7M likes.8.
JustMaiko dancing on an escalator — 19M likes.7.
Charli D’Amelio dancing with her parents — 20.1M likes.6.
The Rock and Kevin Hart celebrating Christmas — 20.9M likes.5.
Addison Rae doing the ‘WAP’ dance — 21.5M likes.4.
The Rock and Kevin Hart’s best friend check — 22.3M likes.3.
Kison Kee slipping with milk — 23.7M likes.2.
JustMaiko dancing on an escalator again — 25.5M likes.1.
Bella Poarch dancing to “M to the B” — 36.6M likes