Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Sugar, Sugar: Irish Court Rules Subway's 'Bread' Isn't Bread

It's often said that bread is the 'staff of life.'

And the Irish Supreme Court has determined what constitutes bread--and what doesn't.

According to CNN, the court ruled Subway's hot sandwiches contain too much sugar to meet Ireland's legal definition for bread.

The judgment was handed down on Tuesday in response to a Subway franchisee who had appealed for a tax refund.

The bread supplied by Subway in its heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10% of the weight of the flour included in the dough.

Justice Donal O'Donnell Irish Supreme Court Under Ireland's Tax Act 1972, the sugar content should not exceed 2% of the weight of flour in the dough.


A dispute over taxes led The Irish Supreme Court to rule the bread from Subway fast food restaurants “too sugary” to be called bread. Veuer’s TC Newman has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published
Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:18Published