First day of early voting in Chicago sees huge lines with social distancing

Long lines resulted from voters gathering early before the opening of voting booths on Thursday (October 1) for the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago, Illinois.

Early voting in the city’s 50 wards starts October 14, while this was in the Loop Super Site area downtown.




