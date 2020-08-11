Small swarm of Earthquakes hits the US/Mexico border Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 day ago Small swarm of Earthquakes hits the US/Mexico border A swarm of small earthquakes happened yesterday in Southern California's Imperial Valley. That's near the US and Mexico border. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT'S NEAR THE U-S MEXICOBORDER.THE U-S GEOLOGICAL SURVEY SAYS- DOZENS OF TREMORS RANGINGFROM 2-POINT-5 MAGNITUDE TO4-POINT-9 MAGNITUDE OCCURREDAROUND FOUR IN THE AFTERNOON.THEY WERE HAPPENING IN THEBRAWLEY SEISMIC ZONE...WHICH IS WHERE A LOT OF THISACTIVITY HAPPENS.IT WAS ONE OF THE LARGESTSWARMS EVER SEEN IN THE AREA -WITH AT LEAST 45 QUAKESREPORTED WITHIN TWO AND A HALFHO







Tweets about this ROBERT VINCENT Swarm of small earthquakes hits Southern California's Imperial Valley https://t.co/TgTqvzgaAm 10 hours ago Fiery but most peaceful tweeter Swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes continues in Imperial Valley, but no elevated risk for L.A., Lucy Jones says https://t.co/KYqMtrdIqf 11 hours ago pogomcl RT @JackDeTate: The San Andreas Fault is making a series of modest adjustments. Swarm of small earthquakes hits Southern California's Imp… 17 hours ago Sunbeams Are Free The San Andreas Fault is making a series of modest adjustments. Swarm of small earthquakes hits Southern Californ… https://t.co/YUyzhzhI3r 20 hours ago Newsdialy Swarm of small earthquakes hits Southern California's Imperial Valley https://t.co/TbXgJDDuiu 20 hours ago Peter L Petraitis Swarm of small earthquakes hits Southern California's Imperial Valley https://t.co/HANVczXgHo Ba bye CA! 21 hours ago Jeannie Swarm of small earthquakes hits Southern California's Imperial Valley https://t.co/YKkw1OUkQj 22 hours ago International News Swarm of small earthquakes hits Southern California's Imperial Valley https://t.co/71YR197bQJ 22 hours ago