Small swarm of Earthquakes hits the US/Mexico border

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published
A swarm of small earthquakes happened yesterday in Southern California's Imperial Valley.

That's near the US and Mexico border.

THE U-S GEOLOGICAL SURVEY SAYS- DOZENS OF TREMORS RANGING FROM 2-POINT-5 MAGNITUDE TO 4-POINT-9 MAGNITUDE OCCURRED AROUND FOUR IN THE AFTERNOON. THEY WERE HAPPENING IN THE BRAWLEY SEISMIC ZONE...WHICH IS WHERE A LOT OF THIS ACTIVITY HAPPENS. IT WAS ONE OF THE LARGEST SWARMS EVER SEEN IN THE AREA - WITH AT LEAST 45 QUAKES REPORTED WITHIN TWO AND A HALF HOURS.




Earthquake swarm rattles Calif., more than 100 quakes reported in 24 hours

A swarm of earthquakes, the largest a magnitude-4.9, rattled Southern California near the Mexico border.
SFGate - Published


