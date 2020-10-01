Governor Newsom Visits Glass Fire Area As It Rages For Third Day
Anne Makovec reports on Newsom's visit to Napa County as Glass Fire grows to over 50,000 acres.
Large Tire Fire At Yolo County Landfill Sends More Smoke Into The AirThe Yolo County Landfill was the site of a raging fire early Thursday morning.
Gov. Newsom Tours Damage From Glass Fire In Napa And Sonoma CountiesThe wildfire has continued to grow, but containment is also now creeping up.
Glass Fire Grows Overnight, Fire Investigation Underway in Sonoma CountyAnother round of high temperatures and extreme conditions were forecast Thursday and in the days ahead as firefighters battling the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties prepared for the worst. Kiet..