This company produces over 50,000 N95 masks a day!

Protective Health Gear (PHG), in Paterson, New Jersey, has answered the call to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing N95 masks.

“When the virus hit the world went into a chaotic tailspin that halted a lot of industries.

Instantly we needed to find a way to help,” said Evan Shulman, COO of Protective Health Gear.

Shulman’s company, which specializes in manufacturing point of purchase displays and luxury store fixtures, was transformed into the headquarters of New Jersey’s first production facility of N95 respirators.

Joining forces with his brother-in-law, Dr. Brian Wolin, CEO of Protective Health Gear, the two began to strategize and start the process to obtain the approvals from the U.S. Center...

