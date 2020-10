Allstate Insurance announces employee layoffs Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 days ago Allstate Insurance announces employee layoffs Allstate Insurance is laying off 38 hundred people. According to the Wall Street Journal, the layoffs cover approximately 8% of Allstate's 46 thousand employees. 0

