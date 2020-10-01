Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First NYC school closes for extended period due to coronavirus

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:49s - Published
First NYC school closes for extended period due to coronavirus
First NYC school closes for extended period due to coronavirus

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Students Excited For Return Of High School Football [Video]

New Jersey Students Excited For Return Of High School Football

High school football is back in New Jersey for the first time this year, but that's not the case in New York state, where the game is tied up in court; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published
Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers [Video]

Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers

United Federation of Teachers holds news conference as middle and high school students head back for in-person classes.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 17:46Published
Middle, High Schoolers Head Back To Class In NYC [Video]

Middle, High Schoolers Head Back To Class In NYC

The rest of New York City public school children head back to in-person learning Thursday. It comes as coronavirus cases have seen a sharp increase in the city. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published