First NYC school closes for extended period due to coronavirus

New Jersey Students Excited For Return Of High School FootballHigh school football is back in New Jersey for the first time this year, but that's not the case in New York state, where the game is tied up in court; CBS2's Cory James reports.
Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High SchoolersUnited Federation of Teachers holds news conference as middle and high school students head back for in-person classes.
Middle, High Schoolers Head Back To Class In NYCThe rest of New York City public school children head back to in-person learning Thursday. It comes as coronavirus cases have seen a sharp increase in the city. CBS2's John Dias reports.