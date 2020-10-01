Teachers union chief threatens legal action against de Blasio over coronavirus spike



Related videos from verified sources EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill



If bill becomes law, UK has power to disregard part of withdrawal treaty dealing with Northern Ireland trade. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 08:55 Published 4 hours ago EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit



Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 7 hours ago Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers



United Federation of Teachers holds news conference as middle and high school students head back for in-person classes. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 17:46 Published 8 hours ago