White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed with a reporter Thursdayover President Donald Trump 's claims that a number of mail-in ballots wererecently found in a river.

A pro cyclist has been booted off his racing team indefinitely ... and the squad's honchos say it's all because the dude got into an aggressive Twitter exchange..

Republican VP nominee Mike Pence tells 60 Minutes both he and Donald Trump come from immigrant families and were raised by self-made men

Before selecting Mike Pence as a running mate, Donald Trump says he was told many times: "Why don't we run Ivanka as your vice president?"

Donald Trump highlights Mike Pence's "tremendous relationships" with members of Congress and the approval of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan

McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar' White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'my bad' after she mistakenly said that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany got in a testy exchange with a reporter Thursday over President Donald Trump's claims that a number of mail-in..

WH defends Trump's white supremacy response [NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 11 a.m....

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany got in a testy exchange with a reporter Thursday over...