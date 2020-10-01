Former officer fundraiser

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

Myles cosgrove.jpg an online fundraiser has been set up for one of the louisville metro police officers involved in the deadly shooting of breonna taylor.

the fundraiser for detective myles cosgrove was setup through give-send- go and seeks to raise $75,000 for detective myles cosgrove.

So far... almost $34,000 has been raised.

According to the organizers... the money is for cosgrove so he can buy out the remainder of his service time and retire from the louisville police department.

In the description... they say it is no longer safe for cosgrove and his family in louisville because of the publicity surrounding the breonna taylor case.

cosgrove was one of three officers involved in the raid at taylor's apartment in march.

None of them were charged in connection to her death.

According to attorney general daniel cameron.... both cosgrove and sergeant jonathan mattingly were justified in their use of force the night taylor died because mattingly was shot at by taylor's boyfriend, kenneth walker.

Former detective brett hankison was charged with wanton endangerment charges after shots he fired went into a neighbor's apartment.

