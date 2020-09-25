Artist Ai Weiwei premieres new 30-part work on the Piccadilly Lights

It is the first in aseries of visual installations in a project called CIRCA.
In a month-longresidency, every evening at 20:20, 2 minutes of the 30-part work will be shownon the Piccadilly Lights.
Each month a different artist will take over theresidency on the Piccadilly Lights.
The daily space on the screen has beendonated to CIRCA for the remainder of the year.The first episode New York Daysexplores Ai Weiwei’s formative experiences living in the great Americanmetropolis; his work, the civil rights movement, the Downtown scene and hisfriendship with cultural icons Andy Warhol and Alan Ginsberg.
Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei has staged a silent protest against theextradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Assange’s case has attractedthe support of high-profile figures including fashion designer Dame VivienneWestwood, actress Pamela Anderson, and rapper MIA, who have spoken out invarious forms for the Free Assange campaign.
Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.
Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than whitepeople, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found. Mr Khanis urging the Government to tackle the inequalities which have led toLondoners experiencing a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 after theindependent report highlighted the uneven effect of the pandemic in relationto factors such as ethnicity and gender.
Police officers in New Zealand perform a haka in memory of Sergeant MattRatana four days after he was shot dead inside a custody centre in London. Thegroup of officers carried out the traditional Maori dance at Porirua Collegenear Wellington following the shooting last Friday in Croydon, south London.Originally from Hawke's Bay, Sgt Ratana went to the UK in 1989 but he returnedto New Zealand to serve in the police between 2003 and 2008.
Twenty-nine tonnes of carrots have been dumped outside a London university aspart of an art installation. Grounding, a piece by Spanish-Welsh artist RafaelPerez Evans, was installed by a large lorry outside the Ben Pimlott buildingat Goldsmiths College in New Cross, which is part of the University of London.The artist said the vegetables are unwanted and would not have made it tosupermarket shelves, and will eventually be collected as animal feed. Sinceits installation on Tuesday, many students have clambered atop the orange pilefor a photo opportunity, with some even taking carrots home to eat. Afterseeing the piece, 20-year-old musical theatre student Eden Groualle told thePA news agency: “I thought it was very bizarre but knew this is veryGoldsmiths, and all that was left was to understand what it meant.” Accordingto Mr Perez Evans’ website, the artwork explores “the tensions in visibilitybetween the rural and the city”, and was inspired by European farmers dumpingproduce as a form of protest.
