Artist Ai Weiwei premieres new 30-part work on the Piccadilly Lights

‘New York Days' by the Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei ispremiered on the screens at Piccadilly Circus in London.

It is the first in aseries of visual installations in a project called CIRCA.

In a month-longresidency, every evening at 20:20, 2 minutes of the 30-part work will be shownon the Piccadilly Lights.

Each month a different artist will take over theresidency on the Piccadilly Lights.

The daily space on the screen has beendonated to CIRCA for the remainder of the year.The first episode New York Daysexplores Ai Weiwei’s formative experiences living in the great Americanmetropolis; his work, the civil rights movement, the Downtown scene and hisfriendship with cultural icons Andy Warhol and Alan Ginsberg.