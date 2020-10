Klopp: Lots of good individual performances Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:22s - Published 1 minute ago Klopp: Lots of good individual performances Jurgen Klopp says that if there was a team that deserved to win in normal time it should of been his team after Liverpool were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. 0

