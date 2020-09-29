Todd Fuhrman: If Jets lose to Broncos, Adam Gase should get his resume ready | FOX BET LIVE

Global  
 

The New York Jets are 0-3 coming into Week 4, so a win against the Denver Broncos would be a bright spot in a disappointing season start.

Todd Fuhrman, Clay Travis and Cousin Sal agree that the Sam Darnold & the Jets could pull this one out, but if they lose to the Broncos this weekend, Head Coach Adam Gase could be out of a job.


