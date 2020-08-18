Global  
 

Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'The Woman In Me'

Twenty-five years ago, Shania Twain released her Grammy-winning album 'The Woman in Me'.

Now, she's celebrating with a special Diamond Edition, which features 16 previously unreleased tracks.

While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the country-pop queen looks back at her massive success and shares what's next, including executive-producing a new television series.


