Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'The Woman In Me' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:58s - Published 4 days ago Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of 'The Woman In Me' Twenty-five years ago, Shania Twain released her Grammy-winning album 'The Woman in Me'. Now, she's celebrating with a special Diamond Edition, which features 16 previously unreleased tracks. While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the country-pop queen looks back at her massive success and shares what's next, including executive-producing a new television series. 0

