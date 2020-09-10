Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

A few weeks ago chief photojournalist mike latta introduced you to these two little guys... 6 year old tyjohn and 9 year old tyree have been in search of a mentor through big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley.

They are just two of 40 different kids waiting for a big through the program.

We have good news to report, michele and jay funkhouser have been matched with the brothers, they were a "big couple" 20 years ago.

Before they had their own kids, they say recently they felt a calling to get involved again.

"we have always been very active in giving back to the community over the years and various orginizations so it was just kind of natural for us.

We've been very blessed and we want to pay it forward."

The funkhousers say they are looking forward to spending time with tyjohn and tyree, they have a lot of outdoor activities planned, and they think the kids high energy will help keep them young.

Now if you are interested in becoming a mentor in a childs life you can reach out to "c-a-s-y online dot org".

You can also call them direct at 812-232-3952.