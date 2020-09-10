Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program
Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

A few weeks ago chief photojournalist mike latta introduced you to these two little guys... 6 year old tyjohn and 9 year old tyree have been in search of a mentor through big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley.

They are just two of 40 different kids waiting for a big through the program.

We have good news to report, michele and jay funkhouser have been matched with the brothers, they were a "big couple" 20 years ago.

Before they had their own kids, they say recently they felt a calling to get involved again.

"we have always been very active in giving back to the community over the years and various orginizations so it was just kind of natural for us.

We've been very blessed and we want to pay it forward."

The forward."

Pay it forward."

The funkhousers say they are looking forward to spending time with tyjohn and tyree, they have a lot of outdoor activities planned, and they think the kids high energy will help keep them young.

Now if you are interested in becoming a mentor in a childs life you can reach out to "c-a-s-y online dot org".

You can also call them direct at 812-232-3952.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu [Video]

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:49Published
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for volunteers [Video]

Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking to recruit more volunteers; there are close to 160 kids waiting to be matched with a big brother or a big sister.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:49Published