50 Vehicles Broken Into Sunday Morning

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 days ago

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin was in downtown Huntsville after speaking to police about the break-ins.

Past 7 days.

New information - if you have anything of value in your vehicle right now, the huntsville police department wants you to get up - go get it - and bring it inside.

The department is investigating break-ins of about 50 vehicles across huntsville early sunday morning.

Investigators say the break- ins were at hotels along interstate 5-65 - in south huntsville - and also downtown.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in downtown huntsville after speaking to police about the break-ins.

Huntsville police told me the suspects used force to get into vehicles- and broke into locked and un- locked vehicle.

The department said electronics were left behind and the thiefs stole guns and money.

Take a look at this surviellance video provided by huntsville police- from one of the hotel parking lots the suspects are accused of breaking into cars ... police told us they're looking for information on thenissan rogue you saw in the surviellance video.

Captain michael johnson with the huntsville police department said the s-u-v has damage on the left rear side and is missing hub caps on the left side.

Johnson explained the suspects pried open the windows of cars...and got away with about 5 guns and cash.

"these weapons can be used in secondary crimes.

A lot of our crimes..robberie s, even our homicides in years past.

We have learned those firearms have come out of home and car burglaries.

Even if you lock your car you can still have your vehicle broken into.

We really really want everyone to remove your firearms from your vehicle or any other type of weapon or gun and lock it up in your house."

Huntsville police told me investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies in north alabama to determine if break-ins they had over the weekend are connected... these suspects targeted hotels, but police told me everyone should remove all valuables from their cars.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.