President Trump moves Saturday rally from La Crosse to Janesville Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 weeks ago President Trump moves Saturday rally from La Crosse to Janesville President Donald Trump has moved a scheduled campaign appearance from La Crosse to Janesville amid calls from La Crosse's mayor and Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DECISION 2020: PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP HAS MOVED ASCHEDULED CAMPAIGN APPEARANCEFROM LA CROSSE TO JANESVILLE.IT FOLLOWS CALLS FROM LACROSSE'S MAYOR AND GOVERNORTONY EVERS... BOTHDEMOCRATS... THAT HE NOT HOLDA RALLY THERE DUE TO THE SURGEIN CORONAVIRUS CASES.BUT THEDIRECTOR OF THE LA CROSSEAIRPORT SAID THE EVENT WASCANCELED BECAUSE THE AIRPORT'SLEASE DIDN'T ALLOW FOR SUCH ANEVENT TO BE HELD THERE. THEPRESIDENT'S PLANS FOR ASATURDAY RALLY IN GREEN BAYARE STILL áONá.AND WE HAVEJUST LEARNED THAT ROCK COUNTYOFFICIALS ARE ASKING THEPRESIDENT TO RECONSIDERHOLDING THE RALLY INáJANESVILLEá... SAYING ITWOULD BE, QUOTE, "IRRESPONSIBLE" DUE TO THE STATUS OFCORONAVIRUS IN THE STATE.





