Delray Beach police hit the streets to develop relationships in the community

A recently formed unit at the Delray Beach Police Department is focusing on creating conversations in the community.

THEY HIT THESTREETS JUST AS COVID-19RAMPED UP.

SOUTH COUNTYREPORTER MIRANDA CHRISTIANRODE ALONG TODAY TO SHOW YOUTHE IMPACT THE GROUP ISALREADY HAVING..(NAT) THE DELRAY BEACHCOMMUNITY POLICING UNIT IS ONITS WAY TO A NEIGHBORHOOD.

THEGROUP HAS ONE GOAL WHEN THEYGET THERE&MEET PEOPLE.DEPENDING ON CRIME TRENDS ORNEED, WE DO TWO DIFFERENTNEIGHBORHOOD PER DAY SERGEANTTERRANCE SCOTT SAYS THE UNITWILL KNOCK ON AS MANY DOORS ASTHEY CAN&AND INTRODUCETHEMSELVES.

ON THE BOTTOM ISOUR CELL PHONE NUMBERS) EACHOFFICER HAS A BUSINESS CARDTHEY HAND OUT LOOK AT YOU, FORSOME GOING ON&) SGT.

SCOTTSAYS THEY TAKE THESE MOMENTSTO GET TO KNOW PEOPLE AND PUTA FACE TO THE BADGE SO I CANRECOGNIZE FACES) OFTEN PEOPLEDONT CALL THE POLICE BECAUSETHEY ARE NOT COMFORTABLE SGTSCOTT ADDS SOME PEOPLE HAVECOMPLAINTS THEY CAN PASS ALONGOR OFFER HELP TO SOLVE WE AREPROACTIVE, WE DONT WAIT ANDSEE, WE TRY AND GET INVOLVEDAND BE AHEAD OF THE CURVE THEGROUP HAS VISITED COUNTLESSNEIGHBORHOODS AND MET ABOUT1,000 PEOPLE SO FAR I THINK ITS GREAT YOUR COMING BY) IFITTHEY GET OUT TWICE A DAY TOALL AREAS IN TOWN.

GIVE US ACALL WE WILL COME OUT AS AUNIT) HE SAYS THE GOAL IS THISMAKES DELRAY BEACH A SAFERCITY WITH THE CONVERSATIONSTHEY HAVE EACH DAY.

