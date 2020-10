Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:24s - Published 3 minutes ago

How presidential candidates' ideas affect the uninsured in Wisconsin and why Wisconsin matters in this election.

LESS THAN FIVEWEEKS UNTILELECTION DAYHEALTHCAREREMAINS TOP OF MINDFOR MANY VOTERS.OUR JOE ST.GEORGE TAKING ALOOK AT WHAT THECANDIDATES POLICIESARE THAT WOULDHELP THE UNINSUREDIN OUR STATE.IN WISCONSIN,AROUND 313,000 AREUNINSURED, THAT'SACCORDING TOHARMONYHEALTHCARE.THAT INCLUDES 71,000MILLENNIALS.SO WHAT ARE THECANDIDATES DOINGABOUT THEUNINSURED?PRESIDENT TRUMP ISAGAINST FORCINGAMERICANS TO HAVEHEALTH INSURANCEAND ELIMINATED THEHEALTH INSURANCEMANDATE ASPRESIDENTHE WANTS TO EXPANDCHEAPER INSURANCEPLAN OPTIONSTHOUGH FOR THOSEWHO WANT IT.AND REQUIREHOSPITALS TOADVERTISE PRICESFOR SERVICESONLINEVICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN WOULD RE-INSTATE THE TAXPENALTY FOR NOTHAVING HEALTHINSURANCE.CREATE A PUBLICOPTION, THAT WOULDRUN SIMILARLY TOMEDICARE FOR ALLAGES AND COMPETEWITH PRIVATEINSURANCE PLANSBIDEN WOULD ALLOWUNDOCUMENTEDIMMIGRANTS TOPARTICIPATE IN THEPUBLIC OPTION.SO THERE IS A BIGDIFFERENCE WHEN ITCOMES TOHEALTHCARE IN THISCAMPAIGN ANDREMEMBERWISCONSIN MATTERS,THIS IS A POTENTIALLYREALISTIC ELECTIONNIGHT MAP.

IF ALL THESTATES VOTE LIKETHIS IT WILL COMEDOWN TO WISCONSIN.IN WASHINGTON, I'MJOE ST.

