Strategist: Investors Should Seize The Market's 'Knee Jerk' Drop If Biden Wins

A Credit Suisse analyst says that if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election in November, it could spur a 'knee-jerk' pullback in the stock market of 5%.

According to Markets Insider, senior investment strategist Suresh Tantia said that was due to the Democratic nominee's stance on corporate taxes.

However, Tantia said investors should look at such a pullback as a buying opportunity, as Fed support will keep driving markets after the election.

The central-bank support is not going anywhere.


