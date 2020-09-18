Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Trailer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is bringing the heat in less than 24 hours.
Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty Show returns to Amazon Prime Video, exclusively streaming on October 2nd.
Fashion Show to Feature Performances from Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, and Special Appearances by Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith and Many More