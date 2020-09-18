Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Trailer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Trailer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is bringing the heat in less than 24 hours.

Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty Show returns to Amazon Prime Video, exclusively streaming on October 2nd.

Fashion Show to Feature Performances from Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, and Special Appearances by Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith and Many More


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime Video in October: Here’s Everything New Coming

Amazon Prime Video in October: Here’s Everything New Coming Amazon Prime Video is out with its list of everything new coming in October. Highlights from...
The Wrap - Published

Rihanna Helps Ella Mai’s Monster Comeback W/ Huge Announcement

R&B singer Ella Mai is back-back. The Grammy-winning singer has let the world know she’s making her...
SOHH - Published

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 - Get a First Look!

The first teaser for Rihanna‘s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is here! The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comAceShowbiz



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rihanna teases star-studded lineup for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’ [Video]

Rihanna teases star-studded lineup for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’

On September 17, Rihanna revealed the second installment of her ‘Savage x Fenty Fashion Show’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Rihanna bringing back Savage X Fenty show next month [Video]

Rihanna bringing back Savage X Fenty show next month

Rihanna is bringing back her Savage X Fenty show next month, as The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published