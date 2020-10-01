18th & Vine proposals aim to rid blight, add housing

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:13s - Published 4 minutes ago

Henry Service, 18th and Vinebusiness owner"This is a gift for the city,the citywould love to have a vibrantjazzdistrict."NEIGHBORS ANDBUSINESS OWNERS -HOPING TO SEE CHANGETO HELP 18TH AND VINEREACH ITS FULLPOTENTIAL.SOME ARE CONCERNEDWITH BLIGHTED,GOVERNMENT-OWNEDBUILDINGS IN THENEIGHBORHOOD.BUT A NEW PLAN COULDFIX THE PROBLEMS.AND THAT - COULD SPURAN ECONOMIC BOOST FORTHE AREA.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHOWS US WHAT'S BEINGPROPOSED AND HOW ITCOULD MAKE AN IMPACT.BLIGHT LIKE THIS HASBEEN AN EYESORE IN THISHISTORIC DISTRICT INKANSAS CITY.

THAT MAYCHANGE - AS PRIVATEDEVELOPERS WANT TOBUY THIS LAND ALONGWITH THIS VACANT SPACETO HELP REVITALIZE THISDISTRICT.Henry Service, 18th and Vinebusiness ownerWe have been neglected fordecades.IT'S THAT'S FEELING -STRIKING THE WRONGCHORD WITH SEVERALBUSINESS OWNERS IN THEHISTORIC JAZZ DISTRICT.Henry Service, 18th and Vinebusiness ownerYou want private investmentdown here so they can build itup, private investment is goingto do a good job better thanthe government.BUSINESS OWNER HENRYSERVICE MAY GET HISWISH - AS ONE GROUP OFDEVELOPERS ARELOOKING TO BUILD A SIX-STORY MIXED-USEBUILDING CALLED 'ONENINE VINE' AT 19TH ANDVINE - WITH APARTMENTSON TOP AND SHOPS ONTHE FIRST FLOOR.BUT THAT'S NOT ALL.

ADIFFERENT SET OFDEVELOPERS WANT TORESTORE THE OLD BOONETHEATER AT 18TH ANDHIGHLAND AND MAKE IT APLACE FOR ARTS ANDENTERTAINMENT -INCLUDING A BLACK MOVIEHALL OF FAME, YOUTUBESTUDIO, AND AN OUTDOORPARK.Joey Thomas, owner of 180VBarberSalonDevelopment is somethingthat I think all of us lookforward to, displacement issomething that we don't wantto see happen.180V BARBER SHOPOWNER JOEY THOMASWELCOMES ANY NEWDEVELOPMENT - BUTWANTS IT TO FIT INTO THEDISTRICT.Joey Thomas, owner of 180VBarberSalonAs long as we have a voice inthe matter, as long as we cankind of help steer the herd, perse, and if we can receivesome of the benefits of then Ithink it will be great.AS AN ADDEDBONUS...SOME OF THEBLIGHT COULD BECLEANED UPTOO--ACCORDING TO THEDEVELOPER'SPRESENTATION THEY AREWANTING TO BUY THISPIECE OF LAND ON THEWEST SIDE OF VINE ASWELL.Henry Service, 18th and Vinebusiness ownerthe city has been making usdo business when they own100-percent of the blight fortoo long.DEVELOPERS COULDBREAK GROUND THIS YEAR- BRINGING NEW LIFE INTOTHIS HISTORIC DISTRICT.Henry Service, 18th and Vinebusiness ownerWe're just hoping that thistime they're going to really doit and that we're actually goito see cranes andconstruction crews on theground doing it this time.REPORTING IN KANSAS