Race for a Cure goes virtual
A breast cancer fundraiser has gone virtual.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IMPACTED THEM.THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FORCEDTHE METRO JACKSON RACE FOR THECURE TO CANCEL IN APRIL NOWORGANIZATION LEADERS ARE TAKINGADVANTAGE OF BREAST CANCERAWARENESS MONTH WITH A VIRTUALRUN NOW YOU GET THE OPPORTUNITYTO WALK IN YOUR OWN NEIGHBORHOODWHEREVER YOU LIKE TAKE PHOTOS.TAG US IN YOUR PHOTO OR SEND USPHOTOS ALONG WITH THE VIRTUALRACE.THERE WILL BE A PINK OUT CARPARADE AT SMITH WILL STADIUMSATURDAY MORNING AT 8:30.WE HAVE PLAN A SAFE ENVIRONMENTFOR OUR PARTICIPANTS ARESURVIVORS TO BE ABLE TO DECORATETHEIR CARS PICK IT UP PUTEVERYTHING THAT THEY WANT TO PUTON IT TO SHOWCASE AND HONORTHOSE THAT WE HAVE LOST AND ALSOCELEBRATE THOSE THAT AREFIGHTING THE BATTLE ANYONE CANJOIN IN OR WATCH THE FOR FREE ATSMITH WHEELS, BUT ANY DONATIONSOR FUNDS FROM THE VIRTUAL RACEWILL GO RIGHT BACK INTO THECOMMUNITY TO HELP THE FIGHTAGAINST BREAST CANCER RAISEFUNDS TO PROVIDE SCREENINGMAMMOGRAMS DIAGNOSTIC BIOPSIESAND TREATMENTS WITHIN OURCOMMUNITY LEADERS AT SUSAN G.KOMEN SAY THE WORK THEY DO WILLBE SO MUCH MORE IMPORTANT AFTERTHE PANDEMIC BECAUSE RIGHT NOWSO MANY ARE CHOOSING TO STAY OUTOF HOSPITALS AND DOCTORS OFFICESAND NOT GET ANY WELL SCREENINGS.WE KNOW THAT SOME WOMEN DOINGTHIS PERIOD WE WILL HAVE LATESTAGE DIAGNOSIS BECAUSE THEYDELAYED SCREENING AND OURTREATMENT YOUNG SAYS ISIMPORTANT TO KNOW YOUR BODY ANDSEEK OUT PROFESSIONAL HELP IFYOU DO SUSPECT SOMETHING ISWRONG.





