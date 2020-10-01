McDonald's Most Likely To Thrive

Irene Jiang/Business Insider This story is available exclusively to Business Insider subscribers.

Become an Insider and start reading now.

McDonald's is a top restaurant pick from analysts at Wells Fargo and Stifel, thanks in part to the chain's successful Travis Scott partnership.

Well's Fargo's Jon Tower writes that McDonald's "is the best positioned restaurant to re-capture sales and re-establish habits as consumers resume food-away from home spending." Tower and Stifel's Chris O'Cull both applauded the success of the Travis Scott partnership, which helped win over Gen Z customers — something the chain has struggled to do for roughly 20 years.