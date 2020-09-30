Global  
 

Miscreants barge into police station, thrash cops in UP's Shahjahanpur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s
Miscreants barged into a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and thrashed policemen with sticks and rods.

Four policemen got injured during the incident.

The incident took place when Nigohi police station got the information of ruckus at a power station over some an issue of electricity.

When police stopped the miscreants at the power station they surrounded the Nigohi police station and thrashed four policemen.

Police have lodged a case and investigating the matter.


