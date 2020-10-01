The Walrus and The Whistleblower Movie

The Walrus and The Whistleblower Movie Official Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Part-time mailman and ex-trainer at MarineLand, the iconic amusement park in Niagara Falls, Phil Demers is known as the Walrus Whisperer on Twitter, with over 27,000 followers.

At the heart of the movement to end marine mammal captivity, he has appeared on the Joe Rogan show four times, testified before the federal government, and is being sued for $1.5 million for plotting to steal a walrus.

His is a story about the cost and courage of speaking out when you have nothing to lose.

Theatrical Release Date: 10/09/20 VOD Release Date: 11/24/20 Directed by: Nathalie Bibeau