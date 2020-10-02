Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Faith Based movie clip - Plot synopsis: FAITH BASED focuses on two slacker friends who come to the realization that every low budget Christian movie starring 90's TV actors makes millions of dollars.

They soon set out on a mission to make "A Prayer in Space", the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed... in space.

Director Vincent Masciale Writers Luke Barnett Actors Luke Barnett, Tanner Thomason, Jason Alexander, Margaret Cho, Lance Reddick, David Koechner, Christoph Sanders, Carly Craig, Chris Marquette, Danielle Nicolet Genre Comedy


