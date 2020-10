Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat ahead of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, Netflix gives fans a preview of Chadwick Boseman’s last role in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” & Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news about the loss of her third child.



Related videos from verified sources Netflix Releases First Stills From Chadwick Boseman's Final Film



Although we lost Chadwick Boseman this summer, fans will have one more chance to see the beloved actor on screen in Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom". Plus, meet Canadian actress Iman Vellani, the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:08 Published 4 hours ago A First Look at Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Starring Chadwick Boseman | THR News



Netflix on Wednesday released first look images from its upcoming drama 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' starring Chadwick Boseman in his last role. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:10 Published 4 hours ago 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Trailer



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Trailer - To be more specific, this is the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan... Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 03:00 Published 9 hours ago