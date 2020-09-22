Creative ways to celebrate Halloween during pandemic
There are a number of creative ways to celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
dj paulo ramirez RT @ABC7: If you're looking for creative ways to celebrate Halloween this year, the Orange County Fairgrounds is hosting an immersive drive… 8 minutes ago
Angela Campos RT @thisladyblogs: Halloween is going to look a little different this year as Americans balance love for the Halloween season w/COVID19 gui… 2 hours ago
Celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemicPediatricians and parents are sharing ways families can enjoy Halloween while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Halloween celebrations during a pandemicWhat will Halloween look like in the Valley this year?
CDC Recommends People Stay Away From Most Halloween Activities During COVID-19 PandemicDoor-to-door trick-or-treating, costume masks and parties are discouraged this year due to the pandemic, the CDC said.