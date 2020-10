Lenny Kravitz: Friendship With Jason Momoa

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate.

We just do it because that's what you do.

You let love rule, right?" Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and are the parents of actress Zoë Kravitz.

"I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera," he added.