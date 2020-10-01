Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CSU Will Begin 2020 Football Season Against New Mexico On Oct. 24

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:28s - Published
CSU Will Begin 2020 Football Season Against New Mexico On Oct. 24
The Mountain West announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CSU Rams 2020 football schedule out, new coach Steve Addazio starts Oct. 24 vs. New Mexico

Steve Addazio will get his first crack in a rivalry when his CSU Rams host Wyoming in the Border War...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this