New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Characters

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s - Published
New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Characters
New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Characters

New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter to be revealed Thursday

New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter to be revealed Thursday
Polygon - Published

Nintendo mines Minecraft for latest fighters added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate video game

The newest characters coming to the Nintendo Switch video game 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' will come...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The Verge



Minecraft Steve joins the battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [Video]

Minecraft Steve joins the battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Characters from Minecraft are joining Nintendo’s All-Stars on the battlefield in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:47Published