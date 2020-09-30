New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Characters

Bobbert RT @MtH13208: The backgrounds of the Minecraft stages in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are still images, which means they are likely screensho… 4 seconds ago
FricklyFrackly RT @Nirbion: Steve in Super Smash Bros. is the ultimate test to see if you're going to be that boomer guy who can't stop complaining about… 8 seconds ago
Franco RT @Minecraft: Survive the night? How about first surviving a match against Mario, Link, Kirby and Peach?
It’s finally happening – Minecraf… 21 seconds ago
classy old man RT @IGN: Steve joins the battle!!
Minecraft's Steve, Zombie, and Enderman are the next set of DLC fighters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ult… 29 seconds ago
Mia RT @ElevenZM: I've got a high quality version of the mural art out now, by the way. https://t.co/tdUo2Ddm35 https://t.co/oGu2SGeHCY 58 seconds ago
Kitt || bIm ❤ RT @codaanim: Also just while I have the file open
Who's ready for Fighter 8 of Super Smash Bros Ultimate's DLC https://t.co/d0IxOHwE6E 1 minute ago
ManCaveBits.com Live Feed! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Minecraft characters https://t.co/2EErJ2MAlS 1 minute ago
Fucking Bad Ass RT @LoudCartoonist: In light of Sakurai confirming the next DLC fighter, here's your friendly reminder to not throw a tantrum over whoever… 1 minute ago
Minecraft Steve joins the battle in Super Smash Bros. UltimateCharacters from Minecraft are joining Nintendo’s All-Stars on the battlefield in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate