Heartbreaking News for the Legend Family Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Heartbreaking News for the Legend Family John Legend and his wife share heartbreaking news of the lost of their third child 0

Related news from verified sources NFL Legend Joe Montana Gives Family Update After Attempted Kidnapping Of 9-Month-Old Grandchild NFL legend Joe Montana and his family experienced a "scary situation" over the weekend. The Los...

Tweets about this Lisa èl Jefe🍧🇲🇵 RT @callmedollar: Thoughts and prayers to the Legend family and all mothers that have gone through the same heartbreaking news. 30 minutes ago EvilDrBubbles RT @10TampaBay: Absolutely heartbreaking. Please keep @chrissyteigen, @johnlegend and their family in your thoughts through this time. htt… 3 hours ago Sleepy Hollow Addict 🔥John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Son Jack Dies Following Birth- HEARTBREAKING! Sending condolences to ⁦… https://t.co/5m22T42xP3 4 hours ago