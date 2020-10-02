Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published
39 seconds ago
Hicks has traveled with President Trump several times this week.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for coronavirus...
Newsmax - Published
33 minutes ago
Also reported by •
CBC.ca
•
The Age
•
BBC News
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Texas
Doc Rivers
Los Angeles Clippers
Facebook
Google
Coronavirus disease 2019
Republican Party
Philadelphia 76ers
Joe Biden
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
John Legend
Nicki Minaj
Arizona
Turkey
Sacha Baron Cohen
Kayleigh McEnany
WORTH WATCHING
McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar'
Texas Christian on Trump: 'he sounds just like me'
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs
Everything Google Announced Wednesday