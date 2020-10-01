Global
Loyal protest alledged homophobic slur
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Loyal protest alledged homophobic slur
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:46s - Published
3 minutes ago
Loyal protest alledged slur
USL team walks off pitch, forfeits game after alleged homophobic slur against teammate
For the second time in a week, the San Diego Loyal SC of the USL Championship found themselves in the...
CBC.ca - Published
10 hours ago
Also reported by •
TMZ.com
•
PinkNews
•
BBC News
•
Daily Star
•
BBC Sport
•
USATODAY.com
San Diego players end game against Phoenix Rising FC in protest, claims homophobic slur directed at player
San Diego Loyal SC walked off the pitch for its last match of the season against Phoenix Rising FC ,...
azcentral.com - Published
21 hours ago
Also reported by •
PinkNews
•
BBC Sport
Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal forfeit match over alleged slur directed at Collin Martin by Phoenix Rising’s Junior Flemmings, who denies using the language
Landon Donovan and his San Diego Loyal players walked off the pitch in protest at an alleged...
talkSPORT - Published
15 hours ago
Also reported by •
Daily Star
•
USATODAY.com
