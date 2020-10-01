Global  
 

Loyal protest alledged homophobic slur

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:46s - Published
USL team walks off pitch, forfeits game after alleged homophobic slur against teammate

For the second time in a week, the San Diego Loyal SC of the USL Championship found themselves in the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comPinkNewsBBC NewsDaily StarBBC SportUSATODAY.com


San Diego players end game against Phoenix Rising FC in protest, claims homophobic slur directed at player

San Diego Loyal SC walked off the pitch for its last match of the season against Phoenix Rising FC ,...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsBBC Sport


Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal forfeit match over alleged slur directed at Collin Martin by Phoenix Rising’s Junior Flemmings, who denies using the language

Landon Donovan and his San Diego Loyal players walked off the pitch in protest at an alleged...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily StarUSATODAY.com



